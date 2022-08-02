Work is moving forward on the new health facility being built on the Central Elementary campus in the Forrest City School District. A worker with Baldwin and Shell Construction Company works on framing one of the new buildings on the campus.
Construction at Central Elementary
Brodie Johnson
Reporter/Photographer
