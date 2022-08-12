Screen-Shot-2022-08-12-at-3.11.52-PM.jpg

BRICKEYS (AP) — Authorities are searching today for a convicted rapist who escaped from an east Arkansas prison. Samuel Hartman, 38, escaped Friday morning from the East Arkansas Regional Unit in Brickeys, the state Department of Corrections said. The DOC said Hartman escaped from his field maintenance crew assignment at the prison. Hartman had been in state custody since 2013 and is serving a life sentence for a rape conviction out of Franklin County. The prison has a capacity of 1,624 inmates, according to the DOC website. 

Tags

Subscribe to the Times-Herald E-Edition. Already an E-Edition subscriber, Login Here to view our E-Edition

Recommended for you