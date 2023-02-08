Screen-Shot-2023-02-08-at-2.46.05-PM.jpg

Forrest City Mayor Larry Bryant, left, and City Clerk Derene Cochran review documents before the Forrest City Council meeting began Tuesday evening at city hall. Forrest City resident Tracy Haggins, left, urges the council to be more pro-active in receiving mandatory training for city operations after six of eight members failed to complete the Act 605 training prior to the end of last year. The training is required for groups that serve as governing bodies over water departments. 

