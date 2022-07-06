Forrest City Councilmen Danny Capps, left, Rev. Ronald Williams and Lowry Astin listen to the third reading on several ordinances during the Forrest City City Council meeting Tuesday night. The council also voted to begin the condemnation process on several properties in the city.
Katie West
Photographer/Reporter/Designer
