SFC ramp 3 3col.jpg

St. Francis County Judge Craig Jones, right, talks with Quorum Court members, from left, David Coleman, Nathaniel Murray and Jimmy Long, about building a handicap ramp on the south end of the courthouse. The project will be presented to the Court’s building and grounds committee to review quotes on building the ramp.

Tags

Subscribe to the Times-Herald E-Edition. Already an E-Edition subscriber, Login Here to view our E-Edition

Recommended for you