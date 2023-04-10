The annual Crawfishin' in the Park fundraiser for the Caldwell Fire Department saw a number of hungry customers in line to enjoy the crawfish. Caldwell Fire Chief Jeremy Sharp scoops up crawfish to put into bags for the waiting customers.
featured
Crawfishin' in the Park
Tags
Brodie Johnson
Reporter/Photographer
