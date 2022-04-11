The Caldwell Fire Department’s annual Crawfishin’ in the Park fundraiser generated over $12,000 to help purchase safety equipment for the department. Firefighters Colby Davis, left, and Tommy Parish fill bags of crawfish before they are sent down the line to receive all the extras. More pictures from the event are on Page 6 of today’s Times-Herald.
featured
Crawfishin'
- Brodie Johnson
-
- Updated
- Comments
Tags
Brodie Johnson
Reporter/Photographer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Subscribe to the Times-Herald E-Edition. Already an E-Edition subscriber, Login Here to view our E-Edition