colby-and-tommy-bagging-2col.jpg

The Caldwell Fire Department’s annual Crawfishin’ in the Park fundraiser generated over $12,000 to help purchase safety equipment for the department. Firefighters Colby Davis, left, and Tommy Parish fill bags of crawfish before they are sent down the line to receive all the extras. More pictures from the event are on Page 6 of today’s Times-Herald.

