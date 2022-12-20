CRDC2.jpg

Veronica Wright, human services and family development specialist with the Crowley’s Ridge Development Council, assembles a gift bag. The CRDC recently held a community day at their North Rosser Street location in Forrest City. Residents were able to pick up information on the various services offered by the CRDC.

Tags

Subscribe to the Times-Herald E-Edition. Already an E-Edition subscriber, Login Here to view our E-Edition

Recommended for you