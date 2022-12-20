Veronica Wright, human services and family development specialist with the Crowley’s Ridge Development Council, assembles a gift bag. The CRDC recently held a community day at their North Rosser Street location in Forrest City. Residents were able to pick up information on the various services offered by the CRDC.
featured
CRDC
Katie West
Photographer/Reporter/Designer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Subscribe to the Times-Herald E-Edition. Already an E-Edition subscriber, Login Here to view our E-Edition