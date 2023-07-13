IMG_1056.JPG

Amy Hale, with Anyway Technologies of Wynne, spoke to Kiwanis Club of Forrest City this week regarding cybersecurity. Hale detailed ways people can monitor their accounts, including billing and social media, to ensure their information remains private and secure.

Tags

