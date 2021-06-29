Daisy Walk

Robin Jayroe, standing, hands Judy Sweet more paint for the daisies being painted on the newest crosswalk at the Izard and Front street intersection. The crosswalk art is one of many being painted in the city through the Arkansas Delta Region Obesity Project's partnership with the city and local groups. This crosswalk was a collaboration from members of the board of the St. Francis County Community Foundation and the St. Francis County Museum......read more in our e-edition!
