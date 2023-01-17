spiritual-dance-3col.jpg

The annual Forrest City Education Association's Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration was held this year at United Christian M.B. Church. During the event, a proclamation was read by Forrest City Mayor Larry Bryant, music was performed, speeches were given and praise dances took place in honor of King's legacy. The United Christian Junior Princesses, above, perform a praise dance during the ceremony. Photo by Brodie Johnson

Tags

