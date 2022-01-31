dumpster-fire-keaton-2col.jpg

The Forrest City Fire Department responds to a variety of calls throughout each day including medical and fire calls. Firefighter Keaton Sandage uses a deck gun to put water on a recent dumpster fire in the parking lot at the Dollar General Store at the intersection of Dillard and Washington.

