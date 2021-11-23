putting-up-lights-3col.jpg

The Forrest City Public Works Department has begun putting Christmas lights up along the streets of Forrest City for the Christmas season. Public works employee Marvin Washington uses a bucket truck to hang a Christmas light on a street post along Hill Street as Benny Hodges looks on.

