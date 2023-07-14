The Forrest City Fire Department is continuing efforts to clean up condemned properties in the city. Darin Flenoy, with the Forrest City Public Works Department begins minor demolition on a Baker Street property that was condemned earlier this week. According to Flenoy, full demolition is set to begin on Monday.
featured
Demolition
Brodie Johnson
Reporter/Photographer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Subscribe to the Times-Herald E-Edition. Already an E-Edition subscriber, Login Here to view our E-Edition