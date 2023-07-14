breakdown.jpg

The Forrest City Fire Department is continuing efforts to clean up condemned properties in the city. Darin Flenoy, with the Forrest City Public Works Department begins minor demolition on a Baker Street property that was condemned earlier this week. According to Flenoy, full demolition is set to begin on Monday.

