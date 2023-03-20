Kelly Lewis, with the Forrest City Rotary Club, delivers dictionaries to students in the Palestine-Wheatley School District before students were dismissed for this week’s spring break. The Rotary Club provides free dictionaries to third graders each year. Third grade teacher Henderrine Ingram is pictured in the background as Lewis visits with students.
featured
Dictionaries for students
Brodie Johnson
Reporter/Photographer
