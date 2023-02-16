Volunteers with the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas raced the incoming storm this morning to distribute commodities at the Forrest City Sports Complex. Mark Porter, left, helps Keith Livesay, Food Bank coordinator, place commodities into the back of one of many vehicles in line at the drive-through distribution.
featured
Distribution
Katie West
Photographer/Reporter/Designer
