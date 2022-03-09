DRAA-presents-3col.jpg

Shannon Hobbs, left, chairman of the Delta Regional Airport Authority, speaks to members of the St. Francis County Quorum Court’s Budget Committee Tuesday afternoon about funding for the regional airport. Also pictured, seated from left, are Opal Chapman, with the SFC Judge’s Office, and DRAA members Mike Easley and Kendall Owens. Craig Jones, who will begin his first term as county judge in January, is pictured on the back row.

Subscribe to the Times-Herald E-Edition. Already an E-Edition subscriber, Login Here to view our E-Edition

Recommended for you