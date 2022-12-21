Several Delta Regional Airport Authority members, including the three Forrest City representatives, appeared before the city council at their Tuesday night meeting to request a three-year funding commitment of $15,000 annually. The council approved the request. Pictured, from left, are DRAA members Kendall Owens, Nancy Jarratt, Shannon Hobbs and Shirley Harvell.

