The Forrest City Fire Department recently purchased two drone sets that help the agency when dealing with various emergency situations. Kyle Naliborski, with Unmanned Vehicle Technologies, teaches Forrest City Firemen about the different features included with the drone technology.
Katie West
Photographer/Reporter/Designer
