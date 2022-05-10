East Arkansas Community College held its 2022 awards ceremony this morning in the Fine Arts Center. Jylan Peoples, left, is one of two students to receive the DELTA Award. The award is presented to individuals who have shown dedication to education, leadership, teamwork and campus activities. The other recipient is Kyle Wright.
