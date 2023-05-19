EACC meeting 3col.jpg

Following last night's meeting of the East Arkansas Community College Board of Trustees, members watched a demonstration by the nursing program in the Allied Health Center. From left, board members Dr. Florine Milligan, Judge Ann Hudson and Brent Howtonwatch as Tiffanie Goff, director of the registered nursing program at EACC, uses on of the college's robotic simulators to simulate a woman giving birth.

