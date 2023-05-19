Following last night's meeting of the East Arkansas Community College Board of Trustees, members watched a demonstration by the nursing program in the Allied Health Center. From left, board members Dr. Florine Milligan, Judge Ann Hudson and Brent Howtonwatch as Tiffanie Goff, director of the registered nursing program at EACC, uses on of the college's robotic simulators to simulate a woman giving birth.
featured
EACC board of trustees meeting
Tags
Brodie Johnson
Reporter/Photographer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Subscribe to the Times-Herald E-Edition. Already an E-Edition subscriber, Login Here to view our E-Edition