East Arkansas Community College hosted a community open house on Thursday where instructors manned tables showcasing their departments as they talked with students about their courses. Cosmetology Instructor Angela Wilborn sets up her table as she waits to speak with students.
featured
EACC Community Open House
Tags
Brodie Johnson
Reporter/Photographer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Subscribe to the Times-Herald E-Edition. Already an E-Edition subscriber, Login Here to view our E-Edition