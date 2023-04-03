EACC community gathering 3col.jpg

East Arkansas Community College held a community prayer service this morning in the aftermath of the Friday EF3 tornado that hit Wynne and Cross County. EACC President Dr. Cathie Cline speaks during the service near the clock tower on EACC's campus this morning, offering support for both students and staff members impacted by the storm.

