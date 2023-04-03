East Arkansas Community College held a community prayer service this morning in the aftermath of the Friday EF3 tornado that hit Wynne and Cross County. EACC President Dr. Cathie Cline speaks during the service near the clock tower on EACC's campus this morning, offering support for both students and staff members impacted by the storm.
featured
EACC Community Prayer Service
Brodie Johnson
Reporter/Photographer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Subscribe to the Times-Herald E-Edition. Already an E-Edition subscriber, Login Here to view our E-Edition