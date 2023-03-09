EACC working on truck 3col.jpg

The diesel mechanic class at the East Arkansas Community College works on several different city vehicles. From left, students Zach Butler and Jayven McGowan learn about the Forrest City Fire Department's ladder truck as FCFD Chief Shane Dallas and diesel mechanic instructor David Harris watch closely.

