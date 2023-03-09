The diesel mechanic class at the East Arkansas Community College works on several different city vehicles. From left, students Zach Butler and Jayven McGowan learn about the Forrest City Fire Department's ladder truck as FCFD Chief Shane Dallas and diesel mechanic instructor David Harris watch closely.
featured
EACC Diesel Mechanics
Brodie Johnson
Reporter/Photographer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Subscribe to the Times-Herald E-Edition. Already an E-Edition subscriber, Login Here to view our E-Edition