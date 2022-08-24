East Arkansas Community College began its fall semester this week with a campus full of students from throughout the area. Above, several students visit before heading to classes. Although classes began Monday, those interested in attending the local college this semester have until Friday to register.
Katie West
Photographer/Reporter/Designer
