Children are enjoying a variety of summer courses this year at East Arkansas Community College. Above, Abigail Walker and Garrett Nichols share ideas while working on their pottery projects in the Play with Clay Pottery Camp for children in third through sixth grades. At right, Avery Halbert sprinkles glitter on her project in the Under the Sea class for children in kindergarten through second grades. The summer schedule of courses is winding down as children prepare for school to resume in mid-August......read more in our e-edition!
Subscribe to the E-edition today at https://www.thnews.com/site/forms/subscription_services/