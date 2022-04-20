EACC Open House

East Arkansas Community College held a community open house on Tuesday in the Fine Arts Center. In the top photo, Anika Bloomingburg, left, speaks with EACC Director of Advising Errin James about programs offered at the college. At left, EACC President Dr. Cathie Cline tries out the CDL truck driving simulator during the open house.

