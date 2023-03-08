EACC work 3col.jpg

Work to remodel the main building on the former Crowley's Ridge Technical Institute campus into a welcome center for East Arkansas Community College is progressing as work on the parking lot gets underway. A worker with Triple G Excavation digs up asphalt from the parking lot so the area can be repaved.



