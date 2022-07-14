Norah Billingsley, a student in the art magic classroom, works on a lesson about pop art. Billingsley is one of several youth attending the East Arkansas Community College’s Summer Enrichment Camp this week. Children in the art magic class learned about Andy Warhol, Paul Klee, and pop art and pointillism during class.
featured
EACC Summer Enrichment
Katie West
Photographer/Reporter/Designer
