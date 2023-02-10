EACC-LM.jpg

Lindsay Midkiff, EACC’s Associate Vice President for Public Relations and Community Programs, shares information with the board of trustees about several events planned on campuses in Forrest City and Wynne. The board held its quarterly meeting Thursday on the college’s Forrest City campus.

