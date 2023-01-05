The new welcome center at East Arkansas Community College's Forrest City campus continues to move toward completion as workers with Construction Network Inc., continue to rebuild the facility. Workers with CNI this morning focus on the building’s roof.
featured
EACC
Katie West
Photographer/Reporter/Designer
