Early voting in the Forrest City Mayoral runoff began this morning at the St. Francis County Courthouse. Forrest City resident Sherry Smith casts her vote today as the 26th voter to cast a ballot in the election.
featured
Early voting begins again
Katie West
Photographer/Reporter/Designer
