Early voting in the runoff election between Kendall Owens and Victor Stegall for the Justice of the Peace District 10 seat began Monday. So far, 21 early votes have been cast in the race. Margarette Winfrey sets up a voting machine at the courthouse during early voting. Early voting ended today because of the courthouse being closed on Monday for the Juneteenth holiday. Polling sites in the district will be open on Tuesday, from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., with the results being announced that night at the courthouse.
featured
Early Voting
Brodie Johnson
Reporter/Photographer
