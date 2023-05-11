grad cap n gown 1 3col.jpg

East Arkansas Community College is holding its graduation ceremonies tonight and tomorrow night in the Fine Arts Center. Heather McBride, left, EACC Director of Auxiliary Services, and Beth Thompson, EACC Director of Student Support Services, work on the display of the cap and gown for graduates this year.

Tags

Subscribe to the Times-Herald E-Edition. Already an E-Edition subscriber, Login Here to view our E-Edition

Recommended for you