East Arkansas Community College is holding its graduation ceremonies tonight and tomorrow night in the Fine Arts Center. Heather McBride, left, EACC Director of Auxiliary Services, and Beth Thompson, EACC Director of Student Support Services, work on the display of the cap and gown for graduates this year.
featured
East Arkansas Community College Graduation
Brodie Johnson
Reporter/Photographer
