Children have their own ways of enjoying hunting for Easter eggs, along with a limit as to how long they’ll continue to look for them. One-year-old Karter White found all the eggs he needed as he lies among those he found Saturday morning at the Palestine Easter Egg Hunt, held on the high school football field. Two-year-old Emma Daugherty focuses in on another egg as she places one into her bucket. About 14,000 eggs, containing candy, prizes and money, were at the egg hunt, which also featured refreshments of hot dogs and lemonade. The event was sponsored by the Palestine Advertising and Promotion Commission.
featured
Egg Drop
Brodie Johnson
Reporter/Photographer
