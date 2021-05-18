Today is election day in the Palestine-Wheatley School Board District, where voters will decide four seats on the board. The results will be tabulated and announced tonight at Palestine City Hall, after the polling sites close at 7:30 p.m. Election worker Knosurer Cochran signs into the online book this morning that people will sign to receive their ballots at Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Palestine. According to reports from poll workers, 216 people cast their votes early. As of press time today, 34 people had cast ballots today at the church.
