The Forrest City Fire Department and first responders were called to the ABC School on Water Street in Forrest City just before noon Tuesday after an electrical fire began in a closet on the campus. Teachers and medical personnel use blankets to cover up children outside while they wait for the building to be cleared so they could return to classes. No injuries were reported.
featured
Electrical fire
Katie West
Photographer/Reporter/Designer
