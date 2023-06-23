The St. Francis County Museum, on Thursday, hosted an exhibit for area children to display their art pieces created during an environmental art class at East Arkansas Community College. Artist Alba Ampueda, 7, shows off her eco city project.
Brodie Johnson
Reporter/Photographer
