Cedric Williams, Forrest City Mayor, talks about the importance of a trained security force with event hall owners at city hall. Event hall owners met to offer input on a possible ordinance the city will be putting in place to help regulate event halls. The city hopes the ordinance will reduce late-night incidents. Forrest City Fire Chief Shane Dallas is also pictured. 

