The Pink Ladies, members of the Forrest City Medical Center’s Auxiliary, hold exercise classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 9 until 10 a.m., in the hospital’s cafeteria. Instructors Minda Brown, left, and Eileen Snider lead an exercise using weights this morning.
Exercise Class
Brodie Johnson
Reporter/Photographer
