tree on house 3col.jpg

Damage was reported at this residence on Highway 284 after thunderstorms moved through the area Wednesday afternoon. The storm felled several trees, causing damage to some homes and pulling down power lines.  Benji Bokker, with White Motor Company, operates a track hoe to remove the tree from the structure so the damage could be surveyed.

Tags

Subscribe to the Times-Herald E-Edition. Already an E-Edition subscriber, Login Here to view our E-Edition

Recommended for you