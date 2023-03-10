PW reading 3col.jpg

Palestine-Wheatley Elementary School held a family literacy night on Thursday where students participated in literacy games, prizes and refreshments, including a competition for speed reading. Fifth-grade student Cale Davis takes the podium to take a shot at speed reading “Fox in Socks” during the event.

