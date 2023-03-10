Palestine-Wheatley Elementary School held a family literacy night on Thursday where students participated in literacy games, prizes and refreshments, including a competition for speed reading. Fifth-grade student Cale Davis takes the podium to take a shot at speed reading “Fox in Socks” during the event.
featured
Family literacy night
Brodie Johnson
Reporter/Photographer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Subscribe to the Times-Herald E-Edition. Already an E-Edition subscriber, Login Here to view our E-Edition