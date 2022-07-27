Today’s edition of the Times-Herald features the annual St. Francis County Farm Family special section. This year’s special section salutes Lindsey Brothers Farms, which is the 2022 St. Francis County Farm Family of the Year. In addition, the family has been named the East Central District Farm Family of the Year – one of eight families statewide to win the district honor. The district award qualifies the Lindseys for the state Farm Family of the Year Award, which will be announced in December. Members of the Lindsey family, from left, are: Baxter Flowers, Cody Flowers, Sarah Flowers, Drew Flowers, Kenlee Flowers, Susan Lindsey, Bubba Lindsey, Neal Flowers, Lisa Morris, Emersyn Morris, Kacie Morris, Jay Lindsey, Kasie Lindsey, David Morris, Cody Morris and Jenny Lindsey.
featured
Farm Family of the Year
Brodie Johnson
Reporter/Photographer
