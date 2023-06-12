Farmers market 1 3col.jpg

Area residents are bringing their homemade goods to the Forrest City Farmers Market on a weekly basis now that the market is up and going for its annual summer run. Jomar Adkins, with Blessed Prints, begins to pack up at the Farmers Market on Saturday.

