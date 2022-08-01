IMG_8721.jpg

Lloyd Byrd washes his squash before the Forrest City Farmer’s Market opened Saturday morning. Byrd and other local farmers can often be found at market on Saturdays, from 8 a.m. until noon, on the parking lot at the Forrest City Civic Center.

