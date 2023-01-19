The Forrest City Water Department works to repair a main line on Izard Street this morning. Charlie Clayborn, left, and Mike Davis, with the water department, use shovels and a pump to empty the hole in order to clear access to the damaged water line. photo by Brodie Johnson.
featured
FC Water Department
Katie West
Photographer/Reporter/Designer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Subscribe to the Times-Herald E-Edition. Already an E-Edition subscriber, Login Here to view our E-Edition