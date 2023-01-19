water-dept-3col.jpg

The Forrest City Water Department works to repair a main line on Izard Street this morning. Charlie Clayborn, left, and Mike Davis, with the water department, use shovels and a pump to empty the hole in order to clear access to the damaged water line. photo by Brodie Johnson.

