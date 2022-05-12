Forrest City High School Valedictorian ShaMya Futrell, left, and Salutatorian Kyra Adams join fellow FCHS Class of 2022 graduates to celebrate their academic achievements during Class Night in the auditorium on the junior high school campus Wednesday evening. At left, FCHS Principal Malcolm Jones welcomes parents and graduates. During Class Night, the district announced students in this year’s graduating class earned over $10 million in scholarships. Graduation is set for 7 p.m., Friday, at Sam Smith Stadium.
featured
FCHS Class Night 2022
Katie West
Photographer/Reporter/Designer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Subscribe to the Times-Herald E-Edition. Already an E-Edition subscriber, Login Here to view our E-Edition