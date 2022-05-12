THNEWS_05122022_A01-1.jpg
Graphics

Forrest City High School  Valedictorian ShaMya Futrell, left, and Salutatorian Kyra Adams join fellow FCHS Class of 2022 graduates to celebrate their academic achievements during Class Night in the auditorium on the junior high school campus Wednesday evening. At left, FCHS Principal Malcolm Jones welcomes parents and graduates. During Class Night, the district announced students in this year’s graduating class earned over $10 million in scholarships. Graduation is set for 7 p.m., Friday, at Sam Smith Stadium.

Subscribe to the Times-Herald E-Edition. Already an E-Edition subscriber, Login Here to view our E-Edition

Recommended for you