The Forrest City Fire Department takes time each day to check the trucks and other equipment to make sure it is ready to go when emergency calls are received. Firefighter Tyler Thorne scrubs a truck at the fire department this morning to make sure it’s clean and ready to go on calls.
featured
FCity Fire Department
Katie West
Photographer/Reporter/Designer
