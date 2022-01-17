FF-Thorne-washing-truck-3col.jpg

The Forrest City Fire Department takes time each day to check the trucks and other equipment to make sure it is ready to go when emergency calls are received. Firefighter Tyler Thorne scrubs a truck at the fire department this morning to make sure it’s clean and ready to go on calls.

Subscribe to the Times-Herald E-Edition. Already an E-Edition subscriber, Login Here to view our E-Edition

Recommended for you